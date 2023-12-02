‘Terrible Mistake’: Susan Sarandon Apologizes For Anti-Jewish Rant

Actress Susan Sarandon apologized Friday night for her anti-Jewish rant last month at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York City.

Sarandon expressed remorse for her Nov. 17 remarks in an Instagram post, referring to her protest speech as a “terrible mistake.”

“I said that Jewish Americans, as the targets of rising antisemitic hate, ‘are getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.’ This phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, while the opposition is true,” Sarandon wrote.

“As we all know, from centuries of oppression and genocide in Europe, to the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, PA, Jews have long been familiar with discrimination and religious violence which continues to this day,” Sarandon wrote. “I deeply regret diminishing this reality and hurting people with this comment. It was my intent to show solidarity in the struggle against bigotry of all kinds, and I am sorry I failed to do so.”

United Talent Agency (UTA) severed ties with Sarandon after her anti-Jewish rant despite representing her since 2014. Staffers from UTA were reportedly offended by the 77-year-old actress’ recent antisemitic comments and social media posts following the demonstration. (RELATED: KJP Does Clean-Up After Backlash Over Antisemitism Comments)

“I will continue my commitment to peace, truth, justice and compassion for all people,” Sarandon wrote. “I hope that we can meet with love and willingness to engage in dialogue, especially with those with whom we disagree.”

This is not the first time Sarandon publicly apologized for insensitive remarks. The actress apologized in Feb. 2022 for sharing a “deeply disrespectful” meme about a slain officer’s death.