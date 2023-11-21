Hollywood Agents Sever Ties With Susan Sarandon After Anti-Jewish Rant: REPORT

United Talent Agency (UTA) severed ties with Susan Sarandon, citing that they found her recent anti-Jewish rant to be offensive, Page Six reported.

The top Hollywood agents have represented Sarandon since 2014, but no longer wish to be aligned with the famous actress after her recent comments and posts to social media. Sarandon, 77, has spent the past several weeks publicly expressing outrage against Israel, and has faced backlash for what many have perceived to be extremist comments, according to Page Six.

Sources close to the situation reported that staffers from UTA were hurt and offended by Sarandon’s recent rant at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York City, following the Hamas attacks, Page Six noted.

“There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country,” Sarandon reportedly said at the rally, the outlet noted.

The Oscar-award winning actress immediately came under fire for her remarks.

Aviva Klompas, the former director of speechwriting at the Israeli Mission to the United Nations shared her perspective on the matter, and laced into Sarandon for her comments.

“When Susan Sarandon said that Jews ‘are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country’ she was saying that American Jews have it coming — that we don’t deserve to live free from harassment and assault,” Klompas said, according to Page Six.

Muslim Indian American journalist Asra Nomani lashed out against the star from a completely different angle. She credited America for allowing her and her family to flourish in their country, and listed a slew of freedoms she enjoys in the United States, blasting Sarandon for being ungrateful and inaccurate with her portrayal of Muslims. (RELATED: Celebrities Appeal To Biden To Push For Hamas’ Release Of Hostages)

Sarandon has appeared in two movies in 2023 under the UTA umbrella, “Blue Beetle” and “Maybe I Do,” alongside Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, and William H. Macy, according to Page Six. The star has three other films in post-production but is no longer backed by the organization.

Sarandon hasn’t yet publicly commented on the matter.