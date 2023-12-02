Thousands Of Electric Blankets Recalled Due To Fire Safety Hazard

An American-based home textiles company recalled nearly 30,000 of its electric throws and blankets Thursday, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Several models of electrically heated throws and blankets that Berkshire Blanket & Home Company has produced “may overheat, posing fire and burn hazards,” the agency noted on its website.

The company has allegedly received nine reports of its throws and blankets burning, melting, or overheating, although there have reportedly been no known injuries.

The CPSC posted the model numbers of the recalled units, and is urging owners to immediately stop using the products and contact the company for a full refund. (RELATED: Multi-Billion Dollar Global Retailer Recalls Nearly 50,000 Mattresses As Consumers Report Cases Of Visible Mold)

To qualify for a refund, consumers must follow a number of steps, including cutting the white cord used to electrically heat the products and submitting a photo as evidence, per the agency.

The throws measure 50 inches wide and 60 inches long and are made of polyester, while the blankets, also crafted from polyester, reportedly fit twin, full, queen, and king-sized beds.

The recalled units were reportedly sold for between $50 and $180 from August 2022 to October 2023. L.L. Bean, Army and Air Force Exchange Service, and online venues such as amazon.com, target.com, and macys.com sold the products, according to the CPSC.