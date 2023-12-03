Foster’s Outriders, Super Bowl Champion Harrison Butker Partner Up To Provide Grants For Good Neighbor Initiative

Two-time Super Bowl champion kicker Harrison Butker, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, has launched a partnership with Foster’s Outriders being named their Good Neighbor Grants initiative’s Kindness Ambassador.

Foster’s Outriders, along with Butker‘s support, gives recognition and empowerment to both individuals and smaller charities that provide kindness in their communities. The organization was founded by the late Foster Friess, a huge Republican Party donor and investor into the Daily Caller. (RELATED: The College Football Playoff Is Officially Set, With Florida State Getting Royally Screwed)

The original Good Neighbor Grant was recently given to Spencer of SB Mowing that is located in Wichita, Kansas. Without charge, Spencer helps out his neighbors to maintain their lawn, and shows support to those who have a hard time keeping up with their yards.

To recognize Spencer’s kindness, Butker brought Spencer to a recent Chiefs game as a guest, and there, Foster’s Outriders honored Spencer by rewarding him with two grants. Featured in the grants was $10,000 for Spencer, as well as brand new Bad Boy Mowers lawn equipment, which benefits the Hope Center of Kansas City.

Harrison Butker is 28/28 on XP attempts and 20/20 on FG attempts this season. Here is his last miss 😉 pic.twitter.com/0OJTXmo9ri — E 𝕏TEND (@JustusMcKing) December 2, 2023

During Sunday’s primetime game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers, a $20,000 grant will be rewarded to St. John’s Ministries — Micah Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin for their work in the community assisting the homeless.

“We’re thrilled to have Harrison Butker join us in celebrating kindness and extending support to individuals like Spencer, who embody the spirit of the good neighbor,” said Senator Rick Santorum, who is the Chairman of Foster’s Outriders, via a press release that was issued to the Daily Caller. “These grants are a testament to the impactful work of those spreading kindness within their communities.”