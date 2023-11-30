‘A Little Scary’: 9-Year-Old Chiefs Fan, Dad Reveal Whether They’ll Use Face Paint For Upcoming Games

Nine-year-old Kansas City Chiefs fan Holden Armenta responded Wednesday to outrageous claims of racism from a Deadspin article, stating that while the situation was “a little scary” his community has been supporting him “so far.”

Armenta and his father, Bubba, appeared on the Fox News show “Jesse Watters Primetime” discussing the article written by Deadspin reporter Carron J. Phillips, who accused Armenta of wearing blackface and criticizing him for wearing a Native headdress. Host Jesse Watters asked Armenta’s father what “was going through his mind” once he realized that his son was “targeted like this.” (RELATED: The Deadspin Writer Trying To Ruin A Child’s Life Is Even Crazier Than You Thought)

“It’s been a lot. It’s been a pretty crazy couple of days. I was mad, upset – upset for him, mad that he’s upset. He’s pretty devastated. I mean, he’s seen the videos and everything posted – he’s excited, he’s all over – it was his dream to get on the jumbotron,” Bubba stated.

“And I’ve had family and friends call and, ‘Oh we saw you on Sunday night football,’ – so he’s excited. But then everything else came up, and it’s been a little bit of a spiral.”

Watters continued by directing his question towards the young boy, asking him how he felt and if he was receiving support from the community. Armenta stated that while his friends were “excited” he was getting a little “nervous,” noting that his community support was “okay so far.”

“It’s okay cause a lot of kids at school are getting excited. But it’s starting to get me a little nervous because if they go a little bit overboard it’s a little scary,” Armenta stated.

Following Phillips’ article showing only half of the boy’s face painted black, what the Deadspin reporter failed to reveal was that Armenta’s face was actually painted half red and half black in support of the team’s colors. The boy’s headdress was also connected to the team’s 1960s and early ‘70s logo. Watters asked the father if he would want an apology from Phillips, to which Bubba stated that “it’s a little too late” for one. (RELATED: Braindead Sports Commentator Goes Full ‘Republicans Pounce’ After Journo Falsely Accuses Child Of Racism)

“You know, I don’t even know what to think about that. It’s kind of – it’s a little too late for that. The damage is already done. It’s, you know, worldwide. Now there’s comments all over, there’s, you know, disrespect towards Native Americans and towards my family,” Bubba stated.

“We never in any way shape or form meant to disrespect any Native Americans or any tribes…This specific headdress is a novelty piece, it’s a costume piece…It’s been a whirlwind of comments coming even from other tribes, from tribal members – some think it’s okay, some think it’s not okay. It’s a 9-year-old boy supporting his team.”

Both Armenta and his father continued on to confirm that they will be adorning the red and black face paint still, with Watters saying that other devoted Chiefs fans might be wearing the same face paint during Sunday’s game in support of Armenta.