Is He Worth It? Milwaukee Brewers Hand Teenager Jackson Chourio A Crazy 8-Year, $82 Million Contract: REPORT

Meet Jackson Chourio … a very, very rich Jackson Chourio.

The Milwaukee Brewers and center fielder Jackson Chourio, 19, have agreed on a mammoth-sized eight-year, $82 million deal with two club options being featured, as well as escalators that can move up the worth of the contract to $142.5 million, according to ESPN.

The gargantuan contract guarantees that Chourio will make more money than any other player did prior to his debut in Major League Baseball.

Chourio, a native of Venezuela who originally inked with Milwaukee back in 2021 as a 16-year-old, spent most of the 2023 campaign playing Double-A baseball, where he tallied .280/.336/.467 and 22 home runs on the stat sheet. He’s currently listed as the No. 3 best prospect in all of baseball, according to ESPN’s rankings.

Jackson Chourio signs the biggest contract for a player who has yet to make his MLB debut. pic.twitter.com/bjy5stX5iy — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) December 3, 2023

First off … can we please have a round of applause to Jackson Chourio for landing this massive bag?

I mean, damn, guaranteeing a smooth $82 million at 19 years old ain’t too shabby. And with the huge contract and Chourio obviously being over 18 now, you gotta think he’s gonna be the opening day center fielder, right?

And as far as the question about him being worth it, that's some very scientifical stuff that's going to be interesting to pay attention to. Depending on performance, both the Brewers and Chourio could be looking at a discount/overpay type of deal worth over $100 million. You're talking about a big-money gamble here with both sides. And that to me spells extraordinary entertainment value.

So, is he worth it?

Only time will tell, but all this popcorn I’m buying surely is.