Chicago Cubs Make Powerhouse Manager Hire By Stealing Craig Counsell Away From Milwaukee Brewers: REPORT

Shockwaves in the Midwest!

The Chicago Cubs have made a major powerhouse move at the managerial position, stealing Craig Counsell away from the Milwaukee Brewers, according to The Athletic.

Having David Ross as their manager prior to the blockbuster move, the Cubs will now rock with Counsell as their skipper — someone who has spent the past decade with the Brewers, the NL Central rival of Chicago. For Ross, he was still under contract until the 2024 season … not anymore!

Fifty-three-year-old Counsell also interviewed for the openings with the Cleveland Guardians and New York Mets. The Guardians ended up hiring Stephen Vogt, while the Mets have pulled in Carlos Mendoza as their new boss.

Counsell won three NL Central championships in nine years with the Brew Crew, leading the Brewers to the playoffs five times in the past six years, including a 92-70 mark that won the division last season.

The Cubs tallied an 83-79 finish in 2023, coming in second place behind Milwaukee.

And for Counsell, there’s also this:

Craig Counsell’s 5-year contract with the Cubs is worth more than $40 million, per @Ken_Rosenthal Counsell will be the highest-paid MLB manager. pic.twitter.com/Yq5EH7vtEi — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 6, 2023

If you’re Craig Counsell, you had to take the gig.

Not only are you getting the opportunity to manage the legendary Chicago Cubs franchise with a good future being set up for them (they’re already in the playoff hunt now), but he gets to be the highest-paid manager while doing so. Plus, who the hell wants to live in Milwaukee over Chicago? (RELATED: St. Louis Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright Cites ‘Puppy’ As Reason Why He’s Retiring)

I would’ve taken the job too. Congrats, skip!