Yikes! NFL Sideline Official Suffers Absolutely Horrific Leg Injury After Being Smashed By Saints’ Alvin Kamara

If you have a weak stomach … mmmm, maybe you shouldn’t watch this.

When it comes to the NFL, we all know how injuries are a big part of the game. Hey, it’s football, it’s known to be dangerous. But usually, we associate those injuries with players, not officials. (RELATED: Foster’s Outriders, Super Bowl Champion Harrison Butker Partner Up To Provide Grants For Good Neighbor Initiative)

The Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints were squaring off Sunday, and during so, a sideline official ended up suffering a leg injury. However, this wasn’t your standard leg injury, this was absolutely horrific.

Alvin Kamara, who is the running back for New Orleans, was headed towards the sideline while running the ball and eventually got pushed out by Detroit linebacker Derrick Barnes. Kamara went into the ground and happened to roll right into the legs of a member of the crew moving the chains. When Kamara got back up, cameras got a good ol’ view of the official holding on to his leg… while it was the complete opposite way.

WATCH:

NFL Sideline Official – Likely season ending knee fracture.

Not good. Cart headed over. pic.twitter.com/D9Hg61r2h7 — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) December 3, 2023

The game was halted to allow the official to receive medical attention, with staff putting an air cast on his injured leg and then putting him on a stretcher. As the cart drove him away, the crowd gave him a round of applause.

Tense scene here in New Orleans. An official is down after a player collided with him on the sideline. Play has stopped. He’s being loaded onto a backboard — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) December 3, 2023

Just brutal.