‘No Precedent’: CNN Data Reporter Reality Checks GOP Hopefuls Trying To Take Down Trump

CNN’s senior data reporter Harry Enten gave Republican presidential hopefuls trying to take down former President Donald Trump a reality check Monday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are within one percentage point of being the second place pick for president, according to a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll. Eleven percent of voters chose DeSantis, while 10% chose Haley. Haley has seen a recent bump in the polls in key states like Iowa and New Hamsphire, though not close to breaking the lead Trump has over his rivals.

Enten warned the hopefuls their chances of winning the nomination are slim to none. (RELATED: CNN Guest, Host Duke It Out After Guest Praises Trump)

“[Trump] leads by a ton nationally. All right, there is no precedent for anyone coming back from that large of a deficit nationally right now. You see Nikki Haley … she was 52 points behind in the latest NBC News poll. She’s cut the deficit but she’s still down by 45 points,” Enten said.



“Not only does Nikki Haley seem to have some momentum, the deficit she faces in Iowa and New Hampshire are significantly smaller than the deficit she faces nationally, and that’s key because we have a sequential primary process. The early states sort of dictate potentially how the later states will go and momentum is key,” Enten said.

Enten then said while Gary Hart did manage to win New Hampshire over Walter Mondale back in 1984 despite initially being down, he nonetheless lost the nomination. Haley may get momentum like Hart did, but it may not be enough to beat Trump, Enten added.

Trump leads all of his primary opponents by double digit margins in various polls, with Trump also beating President Joe Biden in key swing states. Trump leads Biden among young voters in a recent NBC News poll, as the current president’s support amongst young voters has fallen to single digits.