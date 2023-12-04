The NFL Gave Us Another Week Of … You Guessed It … RIGGING!

I was so close to winning so much money in this game … so close … like, SO close … I can’t stress it enough.

And I’m talking about the “Sunday Night Football” matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers, with the latter getting the incredibly tainted 27-19 victory thanks to — you guessed it — THE REFEREES!

In the final minute of the game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a bomb to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in an attempt to put them in the redzone to get them closer to tying the game up, and what was about to be a catch off a perfect throw by the QB got completely interrupted by a pass interf … wait, what? … the refs didn’t call pass interference? You’re kidding me?! (RELATED: Foster’s Outriders, Super Bowl Champion Harrison Butker Partner Up To Provide Grants For Good Neighbor Initiative)

Oh no no no … the NFL had some rigging in their plans, ladies and gentlemen. Per usual, of course.

Just check out this horse-ish:

Another week, another pile of bullshit from referees. The officiating has been truly horrendous this season. And the fact that’s it’s messing with my money? I’m heated. 😡 How the hell is this not pass interference?! And you wonder why people think your league is rigged. @NFL pic.twitter.com/Wc1ZwupLkt — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) December 4, 2023

And then shortly after that, we had ANOTHER non-call pass interference! This time with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce:

And not to mention we also had this nonsense that happened earlier in the game:

WOW: The #NFL refs miss a CLEAR hands to the face on a #Packers tackle on the Green Bay crazy 4th down conversion…. Could cost the #Chiefs the game 😳😳

pic.twitter.com/0pBf53qFGz — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 4, 2023

Needless to say, I wasn’t happy.

The next time I hear, “they shouldn’t have betting for WWE because it’s scripted,” I’m going to point directly at the NFL. If they can do it, why not them? 🤷‍♂️ — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) December 4, 2023

Another week, another rigging.