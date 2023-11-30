MTG Tells Tucker What Makes Her ‘Hate Republicans’ And Who She Blames For GOP Failures

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson her reasons for “criticizing” fellow Republicans, calling out specific members on Thursday.

Greene appeared on Carlson’s Twitter show to discuss a broad range of topics from past issues she had in the media to her opinions on fellow representatives in the House. (RELATED: Tucker Reveals The Moment He Became An ‘Active Trump Supporter’)

Carlson asked the Georgia representative what she thought about new House Speaker Mike Johnson. While Greene highlighted that it was not a position Johnson had “ever planned for,” she was “extremely disappointed” by some of his actions already.

“Let’s be very honest, this is nothing he ever planned for, was not prepared for. Had no base staff ready for this. It’s literally something he luckily got thrown into — thrown in a hot frying pan. Being speaker of the House is one of the hardest jobs in the country. It really is,” Green stated. “This is a CEO position of one of the most powerful companies, so to speak, in the world — or the most powerful one.”

“And I was extremely disappointed when the first thing our new Speaker Mike Johnson does as a conservative, is he brings a continuing resolution to the floor … that just completely funds Joe Biden and his administration’s budget that Nancy Pelosi created and passed during my first term, which I hated, absolutely hated.”

“I hated Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House. I hated the bills that she put, I hate the budget — I think it’s disgusting, it’s filled with utter, horrible things. And he passed that clean, like that,” she added, placing blame for the decision, in part, on the pressures of the role.

Greene also discussed her opposition to Johnson’s adamant support for funding the conflicts in both Ukraine and Israel.

Ep. 43 You think elected Republicans in Washington are craven frauds who’d sell your children for a steak dinner at the French Laundry? Actually, says Marjorie Taylor Greene, it’s worse than that. pic.twitter.com/F9Q0Xvo9m2 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 30, 2023

Carlson then asked Greene how the government could “continue” when politicians aren’t focusing on America’s major issues like immigration and debt.

“You have one party that’s destroying the country at high speed, and another party that’s helping them do it. And then the majority of the population to one degree or another is not on board with this … Like that can’t continue forever, can it?” Carlson asked. (RELATED: ‘I’d Bet My House On It’: Tucker Warns 2024 Will Be ‘Like Nothing We’ve Ever Seen’ Before)



Greene echoed Carlson’s concern stating that the American people should “not tolerate it,” but explained how Republicans are also not doing a “damn thing” to stop Democratic policies.

“Here’s why I hate Republicans right now. They don’t do a damn thing to stop it, Tucker. They campaign on it every single cycle. They talk about it. They go on the news and say all these wonderful sounding things to their voters and their donors,” Greene continued.

“They do their committee hearing five-minute clips and post it all over social media and then they send red meat fundraising emails and no one does a damn thing to stop the agenda that is literally killing Americans, killing Americans every day.”

Greene continued to discuss her previous articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves. The Georgia representative also highlighted her recent motion to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Nov. 9.

“Who’s doing this?” Carlson pressed Greene.

“Mike Turner, chairman of Intel … Patrick McHenry, another Chairman — I’m not sure which committee he is. Virginia Fox, chairman of ed and workforce. Four Republicans on the Judiciary Committee which is where impeachment takes place,” Greene stated. “Ken Buck, of course, though we don’t expect anything different from him. Darrell Issa, former chairman of the Oversight Committee from California said that I lacked maturity for trying to impeach Mayorkas, imagine that.”

Greene submitted a third attempt to impeach Mayorkas on Wednesday, calling out his failure to maintain “operational control” of the southern border and claiming that he “has engaged in a pattern of conduct that is incompatible with the laws of the United States.”