KJP Says Biden Has No Plans To Change Strategy Despite Polls Getting Worse And Worse

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the White House has no plans to change its strategy even though polls continue to show President Joe Biden trailing former President Donald Trump and other Republican presidential candidates in hypothetical matchups.

In the last several months, Biden’s poll numbers have continued to slip; from September to October the president’s approval rating among Democrats plummeted 11 points to hit 75 percent, the lowest it has ever been, according to a Gallup poll. Biden’s job approval rating sunk to its lowest, 40.5 percent, since August 2022, according to an October Real Clear Politics (RCP) poll. (RELATED: ‘Doesn’t Look A Day Over 90’: Conservatives Celebrate Biden’s Birthday With A Look Back At His Year Of Gaffes)

“Given the president’s sagging poll numbers and the fact that he is currently placing behind any republican opponent, has there been any talk in this White House about a change in strategy or staffing going forward in reflection of those numbers that continue to show him underwater?” Ed O’Keefe, CBS News White House correspondent, asked Monday.

“No,” Jean-Pierre responded.

Most prominently, the president is trailing behind Trump in key swing state polls. Nationally, Trump is beating Biden 47 percent to 43 percent, an increase from an October poll that showed the former president leading 47 percent to 45 percent, according to a recent Emerson College poll. A Messenger/HarrisX poll also found the former president ahead of Biden, 47% to 40%, among registered voters. (RELATED: Biden Gets Testy With Peter Doocy, Denies He’s Trailing Trump In Swing States)

As members of Biden’s own party are sounding the alarm over the president’s old age, allies of the president are begging party members to back the president amid low poll numbers, The Hill reported.

“We gotta pipe down the moaning and groaning and all the whining. There’s too much of that,” former Democratic New York Rep. Joe Crowley told the Hill. “I think that leaches into the psyche of the voters as well. That’s got to stop, and I think at that point, you’ll start to see Biden’s numbers improve, certainly amongst Democrats, but I think voter-wide they’ll start to improve.”