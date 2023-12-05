Bodybuilding Legend Shaun ‘Dinosaur’ Davis Dies At 57: REPORT

Bodybuilding legend Shaun “Dinosaur” Davis — a former Mr. Universe — has died, according to TMZ. He was 57 years old.

Davis’ cause of death is currently not known, per the outlet.

Kuldeep Bhardwaj, who is a friend of Davis, gave confirmation of the bodybuilder‘s death on his Facebook profile, publishing a picture of the British legend, per TMZ. (RELATED: Minnesota-Duluth’s Reed Ryan Dead At 22 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest)

“I’m absolutely devastated,” Bhardwaj wrote in the social media post, per the outlet. “Rest in Peace my friend you was a true inspiration right from the day I met you at school, through your amazing bodybuilding years and after. Your smile and laughter will be missed.”

A gargantuan man at 334 pounds, Davis had a grade A career being victorious in numerous competitions, including winning the prestigious Mr. Universe back in 1996. Davis also has Mr. Britain, Mr. UK, Mr. Europe and Mr. Pro Universe on his resume.