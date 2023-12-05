Sports

Bodybuilding Legend Shaun ‘Dinosaur’ Davis Dies At 57: REPORT

The barbell sits on the mat during the Women's 75kg Weightlifting on Day 9 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at ExCeL on August 5, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Bodybuilding legend Shaun “Dinosaur” Davis — a former Mr. Universe — has died, according to TMZ. He was 57 years old.

Davis’ cause of death is currently not known, per the outlet.

Kuldeep Bhardwaj, who is a friend of Davis, gave confirmation of the bodybuilder‘s death on his Facebook profile, publishing a picture of the British legend, per TMZ. (RELATED: Minnesota-Duluth’s Reed Ryan Dead At 22 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest)

“I’m absolutely devastated,” Bhardwaj wrote in the social media post, per the outlet. “Rest in Peace my friend you was a true inspiration right from the day I met you at school, through your amazing bodybuilding years and after. Your smile and laughter will be missed.”
A gargantuan man at 334 pounds, Davis had a grade A career being victorious in numerous competitions, including winning the prestigious Mr. Universe back in 1996. Davis also has Mr. Britain, Mr. UK, Mr. Europe and Mr. Pro Universe on his resume.

Forced to retire from bodybuilding because of kidney issues, Davis went on to have a transplant back in 2009 following dialysis of three years, according to TMZ.

Fans all around the world are heartbroken over Davis’ passing. People are telling their stories about the good times of the bodybuilder and labeling him as a “wonderful, inspirational person,” per the outlet.

Davis is just one of many bodybuilders who have died this year, joining Neil Currey, Bill Graham, Gustavo “The Freakin Rican” Badell and Lisa Lyon.