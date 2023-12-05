Bodybuilding Legend Shaun ‘Dinosaur’ Davis Dies At 57: REPORT

Bodybuilding legend Shaun “Dinosaur” Davis — a former Mr. Universe — has died, according to TMZ. He was 57 years old.
Davis’ cause of death is currently not known, per the outlet.
Kuldeep Bhardwaj, who is a friend of Davis, gave confirmation of the bodybuilder‘s death on his Facebook profile, publishing a picture of the British legend, per TMZ. (RELATED: Minnesota-Duluth’s Reed Ryan Dead At 22 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest)
Forced to retire from bodybuilding because of kidney issues, Davis went on to have a transplant back in 2009 following dialysis of three years, according to TMZ.
Fans all around the world are heartbroken over Davis’ passing. People are telling their stories about the good times of the bodybuilder and labeling him as a “wonderful, inspirational person,” per the outlet.
Davis is just one of many bodybuilders who have died this year, joining Neil Currey, Bill Graham, Gustavo “The Freakin Rican” Badell and Lisa Lyon.