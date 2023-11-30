Minnesota-Duluth’s Reed Ryan Dead At 22 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Reed Ryan, who was a football player for Minnesota-Duluth University, tragically died Tuesday after he suffered cardiac arrest following a workout at the college’s weight room, according to his family. Ryan was 22 years old.

The family wrote in Ryan’s obituary that he died from cardiac arrest, which they say resulted from “an undetected genetic heart condition.” They also say that a training team that was at the school gave him CPR and he was then transferred to the St. Mary’s-Duluth ICU after the fact. (RELATED: Sean Lewis Expected To Flee Deion Sanders’ Colorado For San Diego State Head Coaching Gig After Just One Season)

Unfortunately, they were not able to bring back Ryan‘s pulse and he sadly passed away.

“Reed had a contagious smile and lived life to the fullest in his short years. Reed loved people, he could talk to anyone and prided himself on being surrounded by friends, family, mentors, and being part of a team. He created his own online vintage store-Thrifted Tiger, loved to travel, collecting shoes, drawing, going to concerts, and cooking,” read Ryan’s obituary.

The ultimate teammate, a constant source of joy, a genuine selfless spirit, and a beloved friend. We’ll miss you, Reed. Your legacy will live on. pic.twitter.com/p9B3ytXbkd — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) November 29, 2023

Following four years with North Dakota State University, Reed made the transfer to Minnesota-Duluth. While at NDSU, Reed won two NCAA Division I AA FCS national championships (2019 and 2021), according to Fox News.

For MDU, Reed played a total of nine games and racked up eight combined tackles, with two of those leading to a whopping loss of 10 yards. Reed also tallied a sack. The 22-year-old helped the Bulldogs defense lead the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in lowest average yards allowed per game.