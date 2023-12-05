Jim Jordan Asks If DOJ Is Suing Elon Musk’s SpaceX For ‘Hiring Too Many Americans’

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio asked Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke if the administration is suing SpaceX because it is hiring “too many Americans” during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing Tuesday.

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk’s company SpaceX in August for allegedly discriminating against refugees and individuals seeking asylum by not including them in the hiring process, which would violate immigration regulations. Jordan asked Clarke if the lawsuit had anything to do with Musk’s purchase of Twitter and then raised the question that perhaps SpaceX was just “hiring too many Americans.” (RELATED: SpaceX Starship’s Test Ends With Explosion Shortly After Launch)

“I just wanna cut to the chase,” Jordan said. “You’re suing SpaceX because they hired too many Americans. Too many citizens and not enough people who were refugees or people who have been granted asylum. This investigation started three years ago, I know the facts, it started three years ago and yet you bring the lawsuit after Mr. Musk purchases Twitter, now X, is that right?

“We apply the laws that this body gave us without fear or favor,” Clarke replied.

Jordan went on to say that the department’s targeting of SpaceX and pro-life groups but lack of knowledge of the Missouri v. Biden case was making it hard to believe Clarke’s earlier claims that the DOJ is not political.

“You’re trying to tell us today that the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department is not political,” Jordan said. “Frankly, I I find it almost laughable that you’re making that argument because anyone with common sense and any objectivity can see you guys are definitely political.”

