Panera Bread Hit With Second Lawsuit After Man Allegedly Died From Caffeinated Drink

A lawsuit filed Monday against Panera Bread is blaming the food chain’s caffeinated beverage, “Charged Lemonade,” for the death of a 46-year-old Florida man, according to multiple reports.

The lawsuit, the second filed against Panera in relation to the lemonade drink, alleges Dennis Brown died from cardiac arrest after consuming the beverage and leaving the restaurant, according to NBC News.

The lawsuit also alleges Brown had access to unlimited drinks as a member of Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club and had been drinking the lemonade for six days before the fatal incident, WSBTV reported. (RELATED: Family Sues Panera Bread After Daughter Allegedly Dies Due To Drinking ‘Charged Lemonade’)

http://

The “Charged Lemonade” is a 30-ounce drink that contains more caffeine than both Red Bull and Monster energy drinks combined, containing 390 milligrams of caffeine, just below the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) daily 400-milligram maximum amount, per WSBTV.

“Panera expresses our deep sympathy for Mr. Brown’s family,” Panera said in a statement regarding Monday’s lawsuit. “Based on our investigation we believe his unfortunate passing was not caused by one of the company’s products. We view this lawsuit which was filed by the same law firm as a previous claim to be equally without merit. Panera stands firmly by the safety of our products.”

The first related lawsuit against Panera was lodged following the death of Sarah Katz, a 21-year-old University of Pennsylvania student who allegedly died after drinking the “Charged Lemonade,” WSBTV reported. Katz, who reportedly suffered from a heart condition and usually avoided caffeine, likely didn’t realize the drink was caffeinated, family and friends claimed.

As a result of the initial lawsuit, Panera’s mobile app warns customers to consume the beverage in “moderation,” and that the drink is “not recommended for children, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant or nursing women.”

Brown, who suffered from a chromosomal disorder, was an advocate for others with disabilities in Florida where he worked bagging groceries at Publix for nearly 20 years, according to WSB-TV.