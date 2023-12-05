Trevor Lawrence Suffers Potential Season-Ending Injury, Putting Jacksonville Jaguars’ Super Bowl Dreams In Doubt

Damn, I feel for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars — it pains me as a ‘Florida Man’.

Trevor Lawrence, who is the quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars, suffered an apparent ankle injury during his team’s 34-31 overtime “Monday Night Football” defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. He will have an MRI at some point Tuesday, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Dr. Tom Christ is reporting that the injury could potentially be season-ending, this because his “knee goes into hyperflexion, which is a common mechanism for a PCL injury.”

A standard PCL injury takes 6-12 months to recover from, according to Dr. Katherine Coyner. (RELATED: Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield And His Wife Announce They’re Expecting A Baby Girl)

At this time, however, initial tests show that Lawrence sprained his ankle, with the Jaguars superstar quarterback “scheduled to undergo additional testing tonight and Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury and how much time he will miss,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Lawrence suffered his injury during the fourth quarter with the game tied up at 28-28 and only 5:25 left on the clock. He ended up being stepped on by Walker Little, his teammate and Jaguars offensive lineman, in a dropback to bend him in an awkward position while he was on the ground.

The former Clemson standout tried to walk off the field under his own power, however, was unable to get up and slammed his helmet in frustration realizing that he had an injury. Lawrence was eventually able to get off the field with the assistance of two trainers, who took him to the sidelines and then back into the tunnel to evaluate him.