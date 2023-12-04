Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield And His Wife Announce They’re Expecting A Baby Girl

My man Baker Mayfield!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and wife Emily Mayfield (née Wilkinson) have announced that they are expecting a baby girl due in April. The pair announced the news Monday on Instagram in a joint post.

“We’ve been hiding a little something,” posted the couple. “But we are THRILLED to share that baby girl Mayfield will be joining our crazy crew in early April 2024!” (RELATED: Baker Mayfield Leads Los Angeles Rams To Victory In Incredible Comeback After Joining Team Only Two Days Before)

In their Instagram post, it featured both 28-year-old Baker and 32-year-old Emily posing for a picture on a Tampa beach, while in Emily’s hands, she was holding a set of sonogram photos. And on top of that, their dog Fergus was also beside them sitting in the sand.

Also in the Instagram post, Baker was seen sporting a hat with “Dad” branded on the front, while Emily was behind her husband gazing at him. And their dog — a Goldendoodle Irish Setter — had a bandana on that said, “Big Brother Fergus.”

I always like seeing stories like this, it makes me think about my own little babies who I love and adore.

And this story in particular also makes me think about how cool it would be to have Baker Mayfield as your dad. Not only is he rich, but we all know how wild Baker can get sometimes … his kid is gonna love that ish.

Congratulations, Baker and Emily! You guys are killin’ the game right now!