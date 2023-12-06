‘Somebody Has Got To Get A Hold Of Him’: Charles Barkley Throws Brutally Honest Criticism At Zion Williamson

As always, Charles Barkley is out here keeping it 100.

The New Orleans Pelicans might have been on their way to the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals, but that didn’t stop both Barkley and Kenny Smith from criticizing the team’s superstar power forward Zion Williamson.

In Monday night’s 127-117 quarterfinals victory over the Sacramento Kings, Williamson finished with a stat line of 10 points, six assists and six rebounds in 28 minutes of action.

At halftime, Williamson only put up two points off one-of-three (33%) shooting, and though that was quite bad in itself, the “Inside the NBA” crew — led by Barkley and assisted by Smith — threw criticism at the former Duke Blue Devil’s conditioning. (RELATED: LeBron James Gets Into A War Of Words With Houston Rockets Head Coach Ime Udoka That Sees The Latter Ejected)

“They’re gonna be a tough team once Zion really gets in basketball shape,” Smith said. “He’s not in basketball shape.”

Barkley cranked it up a notch.

“He’s not in shape,” added Barkley. “He doesn’t run. He plays the game strictly on talent. He never runs on a fast break. He’s kind of like jogging on offense and defense.”

“Somebody has got to get a hold of him cause he got so much talent. He’s gonna be somewhat successful … he could be special. But see, I don’t know if he has a Moses Malone — who told me I was fat and lazy. Like he owns that organization already.”

I thought Chuck was brutally honest here in a way that is needed. Chuck is right and everyone sees what the potential of Zion can be pic.twitter.com/MAy7r1h5HM — Shamit Dua (@FearTheBrown) December 5, 2023

Sir Charles keeps it real yet again!