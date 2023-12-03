LeBron James Gets Into A War Of Words With Houston Rockets Head Coach Ime Udoka That Sees The Latter Ejected

I say it all the time, and I’ll say it again … LeBron is so damn cringe!

The Los Angeles Lakers squared off Saturday night against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena, getting a 107-97 victory to bring them to 12-9 on the season. However, the biggest headline of the game was the back-and-forth that popped off between Rockets head coach Ime Udoka and Lakers forward LeBron James. (RELATED: The College Football Playoff Is Officially Set, With Florida State Getting Royally Screwed)

In the fourth quarter with 8:35 remaining on the clock, the tension thickened when Los Angeles forward Cam Reddish bumped into Houston forward Tari Eason. When stoppage occurred, James and Udoka started chirping at each other, with referees hitting them both with technical fouls, and with it being Udoka’s second tech, he ended up getting ejected from the game.

“We had some conversation, and they didn’t like what they heard,” said Udoka after the game, per OutKick, simply referring to the self-proclaimed king as “the player.”

WATCH:

Ime Udoka got ejected after having some words with Bron 👀 pic.twitter.com/GzNak5ZLzn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 3, 2023

Following the game, Udoka took a swift shot at the Lakers.

“I didn’t like our physicality,” said Udoka. “To kind of get punked by a team that’s not known for physicality or punking people is not a good sign.”

Hot damn! And while that was happening, LeBron decided to be cringe and tell a joke that literally nobody laughed at.

LeBron James on what he and Ime Udoka were discussing to warrant double technical fouls tonight: “Thanksgiving.” And on the string of techs he’s been picking up – three in L.A.’s last five games: “It’s a wild season” pic.twitter.com/WbfZ00ivJk — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 3, 2023

One ends up looking like a bit of a G (Udoka), while the other continues to make us all cringe (LeBron).