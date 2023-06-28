Zion Williamson’s Pornstar Ex-GF Moriah Mills Drops Song About Their Relationship (And It’s An Unhinged Banger)

This woman is crazy, but I’m not gonna lie … she dropped a banger with this one.

Moriah Mills, who is the pornstar ex-girlfriend of New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson, has further ratcheted up her unhinged behavior towards the NBA superstar.

A couple of weeks ago, Mills started spreading like wildfire after she called out Williamson in public for cheating on her, and this came after the 22-year-old revealed he was having a baby with a different woman. Mills went on to harass Williamson, eventually being banned from Twitter for it.

Then, the pornstar turned it up a notch, getting “Zion” tattooed on her face.

No way she’s getting a Zion tattoo on her face after everything that happened😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wW9tZLfpbA — Raps gen⛈️ (@RaptorsGen) June 23, 2023

Well, Mills has once again cranked up the level of insanity, actually dropping a song about her relationship with Williamson called “Y.D.C.”

Here are a few of the lyrics from the song:

“I can’t believe I fell in love with a player, I want you all to myself it ain’t fair, I gave it all to you, but it seems like you don’t care.”

LISTEN:

Bro a song about Zion?? Why is She so obsessed lmfaooo 😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/jCqHKyLi74 — roukshiesty (@BeenHim10) June 26, 2023

Here’s the song in its entirety:

This woman is a complete nutcase who is just trying to ride off this Zion “fame” that she’s gotten.

It’s pretty obvious what she’s up to, but I can’t lie, that song is a bit of a banger. Don’t get me wrong, I acknowledge the lyrics are in straight up “crazy girl” mode, but you can’t deny that she killed the singing (the tone and flow of it, at least) on top of such a dope beat. I was vibin’ with it, I admit. But I can’t help but to think … what is Zion Williamson thinking about this entire situation? (RELATED: Happy Birthday, America! Pepsi Releasing Glorious ‘Colachup’ Sauce In Select MLB Ballparks To Celebrate 4th Of July)

My man has been quiet about this whole thing, but I can’t blame him. What a clown show.