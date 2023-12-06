Poppy Harlow Tells Mayorkas Point-Blank Not Even Democrats Are Supporting Biden’s Border Policies

CNN host Poppy Harlow pointed out even Democrats are sounding the alarm on President Joe Biden’s border policies during a Wednesday interview with Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Harlow pointed to Democratic Govs. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Katie Hobbs of Arizona having requested increased funding for border security and assistance with migrants being transported to the state.

Pritzker told CBS’ “Face the Nation” his state needs “logistical support” to figure out where the migrants entering Chicago will be located and called on the administration to swiftly increase border security. In a letter to Biden, the Illinois governor said the administration “must stop abdicating responsibility” and must use its “capacity, resources and legal recourse” to handle the migrant crisis.

“It sounds like even the president’s, one of his biggest supporters, says we need help now in the Biden administration,” Harlow told Mayorkas.

“Well, with respect to Governor Pritzker with whom I communicate on a regular basis, we have provided him with tremendous assistance, not just financially through our shelters and services program, funding that the president achieved, but also in providing technical advice,” Mayorkas said.

Mayorkas then rushed to criticize Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for busing migrants to blue cities labeling themselves as “sanctuary cities” for illegal migrants. (RELATED: CNN Anchor Presses Mayorkas On Whether Situation At Border Is A ‘Crisis’)

“But let’s get to the root of what Governor Pritzker’s challenge is, is that we have another governor in another state that’s not cooperating and coordinating with either federal or local authorities and is unilaterally sending migrants to cities in what I think is an abdication of governance responsibility,” Mayorkas said.

Hobbs, who governs the border state of Arizona, called on the federal government to send more resources and agents to the border in a Monday statement.

Five Democratic mayors from Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles and New York also wrote a letter to Biden calling for increased resources. They have all accused the Biden administration of lacking coordination or sending the necessary resources needed to tackle the crisis.

Mayorkas said the president “has sought to address” these issues, admitting states, cities and the DHS need more resources and immigration judges. He blamed Congress’ inaction on the border crisis as the cause of the lack of resources.

Abbott’s busing program has sent tens of thousands of migrants to New York City, Chicago, Washington D.C. and several other cities.

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been vocal in his criticism of Biden’s response to the migrant crisis. Since the spring of 2022, more than 146,000 migrants have arrived in New York City as of late November, leading the city to struggle to find shelters and resources for those flooding into the city, according to The New York Times.

Harlow pointed out Senate Republicans are introducing legislation to continue the construction of the border wall, hire more agents, limit asylum and limit the president’s parole powers. Mayorkas said the U.S. must abide by its refugee and asylum laws, and suggested the Republican proposal is “not worthy” of discussion.