‘Lack Of Desire’: CNN Host Asks Former Biden Advisor If He Really Wants To Be President

Former White House communications director for President Joe Biden, Kate Bedingfield, was pressed on Wednesday by CNN’s Poppy Harlow about Biden’s desire to run for re-election.

Biden said Tuesday at a re-election event that if Trump wasn’t running he’s not so “sure” he would also be running.

“If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running. But we cannot let him win,” Biden told reporters.

Bedingfield defended the president, arguing that his comment wasn’t a reflection of hit fitness to run but rather his view that former President Donald Trump was a threat to the country and he has to stop it.

“But is it a reflection of a lack of des— I mean, anyone who’s running for president you’d think would be all-in no matter what because they think they’re the best to lead the country?” (RELATED: Dem Governors Warn Biden To Avoid Talking About One Key Issue)

After a pause, Bedingfield doubled down on Biden’s re-election run.



“I think he’s being honest about the stakes of the campaign, and so, you know, again, I very much heard him say this many, many times in 2019, it doesn’t suggest that he’s not all-in, it suggests that there’s threat on the horizon that’s so fundamental that I believe that we have to do everything in our power to stop it. So again, I think one thing that people like about Joe Biden…is that he’s candid and he’s honest,” Bedingfield said, arguing voters would see Biden’s comments as telling it like it is.

Trump said Tuesday during a Fox News town hall on Tuesday that he doubts Biden will be the Democratic Party’s nominee for 2024, saying he “personally” does not think Biden “makes it.”