We Have The Footage Of The Dead Longhorn Being Dumped On Oklahoma State’s Campus, And Just … What The Hell?

College kids gon’ college kid!

If you’re not aware of the story, a dead longhorn cow was dumped Friday on the lawn of Oklahoma State University’s FarmHouse fraternity just a day before the school faced off against the University of Texas at Austin the Big 12 Championship. UT Austin’s sports teams are known as the Longhorns.

The cow’s carcass had its stomach cut open and the slogan “Fuck FH” carved into its skin, according to OSU’s campus newspaper The O’Colly, per NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth. (RELATED: Wisconsin Tight End Jack Pugh Announces Retirement Due To Suicidal Thoughts And Substance Abuse)

A police officer told KFOR-TV that the longhorn was seemingly dead for less 24 hours when it was found and was killed before being taken to the fraternity house. It was later revealed that the longhorn was diseased, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Well, Wednesday brought us a new development in this story, with Old Row obtaining the video of the cow being dumped, and quite frankly, it’ll leave you like … what the hell? … after watching it.

WATCH:

BREAKING: We have obtained exclusive video of the longhorn being dumped onto the yard of FarmHouse fraternity in Stillwater Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/6vfPnBKt0v — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) December 6, 2023

I’m still not exactly sure what happened here. The longhorn makes it seem like this was some morons taking a college football rivalry way too seriously, but then why would it say “Fuck FH” (presumably short for “FarmHouse”) and not “Fuck UT”? What did the frat do? Maybe the slogan was an attempt to pin the crime on UT, but if so, it’s a pretty half-assed frame job. Are we supposed to think that some UT students drove seven hours with a dead cow in their truck?

Idk man. Something’s not adding up here. Let’s hope they catch the guys who did this and we’re able to get some answers.

If the dead cow was a shot at the Longhorns, it backfired big time, with Texas scoring a gargantuan win over Oklahoma State to get the Big 12 chip.