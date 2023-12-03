Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Slammed With Brutally Vicious Boos By Texas Fans After Horrendous Leadership

Texas fans didn’t have just one, but BOTH middle fingers pointing loudly at Brett Yormark.

The Big 12 commissioner was absolutely hammered with brutally vicious boos from Longhorns fans, and for quite a long time at that, while he was trying to present Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian with the Big 12 championship trophy — the No. 7 Longhorns destroyed No. 18 Oklahoma State, 49-21, in the Saturday night title game in Arlington, Texas.

Back in 2021, the University of Texas football program announced that they would be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC starting in the 2024 campaign, and well, Yormark wasn’t a fan. While talking at a Texas Tech speaking function in the summer, he said that he was hoping that the Red Raiders would take out Texas just like they did in 2022. If you don’t remember, the Longhorns won that contest in a 57-7 domination-fest.

But that didn’t matter, because Texas fans are still irked — very irked — with Yormark. And they let him know.

Wow … what a way for Texas to leave the Big 12.

But at the same time, I don’t blame Longhorns fans, and for two things at that: 1. I don’t blame them blasting Brett Yormark because what kind of idiot commissioner says some dumb ish like that while the team is STILL in the conference?, and 2. I don’t blame them for going to a much more prestigious and rich conference. (RELATED: Florida State Seminoles Gloriously Win ACC Championship Despite Having To Rely On Third-String QB Brock Glenn)

Get that money, boo boo!