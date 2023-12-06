Vivek Holds Up Debate Notes Containing Just Two Words For Whole Crowd To See

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy held up his debate notes Wednesday at the Republican National Committee (RNC) debate which displayed two words: “Nikki = Corrupt.”

Ramaswamy appeared on the RNC’s fourth debate stage, taking numerous shots at former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley all night long. Moderators had asked the presidential candidate about his previous campaign attacks on Haley, leading Ramaswamy to call out Haley’s “authenticity.”

Ramaswamy then pivoted to trans issues and Haley’s stance on them, a previous subject the moderators had brought up. The presidential candidate called out Haley for her “campaign launch video,” comparing it to a “Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light ad.”

“This is a symptom of a deeper cancer in American life, identity politics – this new religion that says your race, your gender, and your sexuality are your identity. It is anti-American,” Ramaswamy stated. “We’re talking about that trans issue and Nikki Haley’s campaign launch video sounded like a woke Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light ad, talking about how she would kick in heels.”

“At the first debate, she said that only a woman can get this job done – that’s what she said. After the third debate when I criticized Ronna McDaniel after five failed years of leadership of this party and criticized Nikki for her corrupt foreign dealings as military contractor. She said that I have a woman problem,” Ramaswamy stated.

“Nikki, I don’t have a woman problem, you have a corruption problem. And I think that that’s what people need to know. Nikki is corrupt.”

Ramaswamy held up his debate notes which showed “Nikki = Corrupt” as the crowd booed. (RELATED: ‘I Love Boeing’: Nikki Haley Forced To Go On Defense As Opponents Pounce On Corporate Ties)

“This is a woman who will send your kids to die so she can buy a bigger house. This is the problem of using identity politics more effectively than Kamala Harris is a form of intercultural fraud,” Ramaswamy continued.

As the audience’s heckling continued to get louder, Ramaswamy doubled down in persisting to call out the booing crowd as Haley’s “puppet masters,” emphasizing the “use of identity politics.”