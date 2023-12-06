‘Yellowstone’ Stars Spark Marriage Rumors

“Yellowstone” stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison sparked major marriage rumors after a video went viral Saturday.

The video, shared to Bingham’s social media account, was supposed to just be promoting one of his shows and his bourbon company. But a glitzy piece of jewelry around his wedding finger got fans in a tizzy in the comments. “Ummmm, is that a wedding ring?! How did I not hear this?” wrote one woman in the comments. “What what what — ur married ???” wrote another.

Just one day later, Bingham posted another video of he and Harrison snuggled up on their couch, singing a love song together. My gut feeling is that these two absolutely got married at some point in the recent past. There’s no way any man would choose to wear a wedding ring without being actually married, right?

The couple first announced their real-life romance back in April. The two portray lovers on the hit cowboy drama “Yellowstone,” co-created by Taylor Sheridan. Bingham is everyone’s favorite Texas badboy with a big soft spot (such a stereotypical musician), and Harrison is the bubbly blonde who almost upturned the bunkhouse. (RELATED: The Latest Legal Drama From ‘Yellowstone’ Erupts: Sheridan’s Company Sues Hauser’s)

Sources told TMZ that the couple wed back in October in Dallas, but thus far no one has confirmed this. They also purchased a $4.6 million horse ranch in Topanga Canyon, California, over the summer. This must really suck for them given how California’s property market is plummeting, but at least they have each other!