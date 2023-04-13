‘Yellowstone’ Co-Stars Ryan Bingham And Hassie Harrison Announce Real-Life Romance

“Yellowstone” co-stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison announced their real-life romance on social media, Wednesday.

Bingham and Harrison play the iconic roles of Walker and his on-screen beau, Laramie. We all know Walker as the Texas heartthrob guitar player that Rip (Cole Hauser) picked up from prison in the first season.

Laramie was introduced to the show a little later as the cute friend of Jimmy’s (Jefferson White) former girlfriend, Mia. She first dated Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith), the resident handsome old guy at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch bunkhouse. But then her attention turned to Walker, causing a significant rift between the two cowboys.

“More than a spark,” Bingham wrote as the caption over an Instagram photo of the couple in hunting gear, making out next to a huge bonfire. Harrison was one of the first to respond with a simple, “I love you, cowboy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Bingham (@ryanbinghamofficial)

At least one commenter joked, “Not cool that you did [Lloyd] like this lol… congrats y’all!” Another wrote, “I guess what happens at Yellowstone doesn’t stay there anymore.” (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Reportedly ‘Furious’ With Kevin Costner)

But the best comment, in my opinion, came from a user who wrote, “I’m hearing hearts break around the world, mine included. In all seriousness, this makes my heart so happy and I’m glad you found love again! I can’t wait for the music that comes along with this!”