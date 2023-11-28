The Latest Legal Drama From ‘Yellowstone’ Erupts: REPORT

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan initiated a trademark infringement lawsuit against Free Rein Coffee Company in November, San Angelo Live reported.

Sheridan apparently cited unfair competition and false advertising in his suit against Free Rein, which works with one of the biggest stars on his show, focusing largely on the alleged identical branding the latter uses to push their pro-cowboy brew, according to San Angelo Live. The branding used by Free Rein is allegedly “strikingly similar” to the logo used by Bosque Ranch’s, Sheridan’s legacy production company and equine facility.

Bosque Ranch has been using the same “BR” logo since at least 2004 for all associated ventures, and secured federal registrations for its use in 2020, the outlet reported. Bosque Ranch also boasts its own coffee company, Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee, which launched in June 2023.

Things apparently got pretty messy for one of Sheridan’s biggest actors the same month Free Rein Coffee Company allegedly began to use an “FR” logo. It turns out Free Rein Coffee Company partnered with and was acquired by Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit cowboy drama “Yellowstone,” according to San Angelo Live. A quick browse of Free Rein’s website and you’ll see Hauser’s image plastered all over the marketing.

Bosque Ranch Headquarters LLC is seeking permanent injunctive relief, damages and profits from the defendants in the suit, San Angelo Live reported.

I dread to think what this could mean for Sheridan and Wheeler right as they’re about to go into production for the final season of “Yellowstone” (season five, part two). (RELATED: ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ Levels Up Its Writing, Production And All-Star Cast In Episode III)

At the time of writing, it’s unclear if Hauser and his company have officially been served, as San Angelo Live claimed the server has not returned the summons. Bosque Ranch, Free Rein Coffee and Cole Hauser did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s requests for comment.

I swear to freaking goodness, if these men can’t figure it out and finish this show, I will flip a table.