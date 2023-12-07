ABC Cuts To Commercial After Joy Behar Leaves Whoopi Speechless

ABC cut to a commercial after “The View” co-host Joy Behar left fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg speechless Thursday.

Behar said the 2024 Republican presidential debate airing on NewsNation made it as difficult to find as her “g-spot.” Goldberg remained speechless with an emotionless facial expression, and others disrupted co-host Sunny Hostin’s legal note with their laughter.

“It’s like my g-spot!” Behar said, as Hostin pondered the number of people who actually watched the debate.

“Harder to find, Joy,” co-host Sara Haines said.

“Okay,” Hostin said.

Hostin began her legal note by reporting former President Donald Trump had denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to all 91 charges. (RELATED: ‘Sex With Ghosts’: ‘The View’ Takes On The Highly Important Issue Of Joy Behar Sleeping With The Paranormal)

“Why are you all laughing already?” Hostin asked as Haines, Behar and co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin giggled.

Goldberg spent about fourteen seconds without saying a single word and nervously looked over at producer Brian Teta. She spent a couple seconds with her fist in her mouth before asking Teta to cut to break.

“We’ll be right back,” Goldberg said with gritted teeth.

This moment marks the second time Behar has brought up her g-spot this season. In October, Behar said she would organize a search party to find one man to locate her “g-spot.” Goldberg once left Teta in hysterics as she graphically attempted to explain the difficulty of having sex in a swimming pool during an August segment.