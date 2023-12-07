Dave Chappelle Returns To Netflix After Two Year Hiatus

Famous comedian Dave Chappelle is poised to return to Netflix two years after his highly controversial comedy special, “The Closer.”

Chappelle faced backlash for what some fans perceived to be transphobic content in his stand-up comedy “The Closer,” but it seems the past is far behind him as he gears up for a brand new show. Netflix Is A Joke announced the comedian’s return on Twitter, writing in a short caption, “Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special will launch globally on Netflix, December 31st.”

Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special will launch globally on Netflix, December 31st pic.twitter.com/zucnnpKPVV — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) December 6, 2023

Chappelle’s New Year’s Eve return was announced alongside a short teaser clip. The comedy special doesn’t seem to have been named as of yet and remains untitled in Netflix’s post.

The latest stand-up show will be the seventh released by Netflix, as they continue to expand on their relationship with Chappelle despite the controversy surrounding him at the conclusion of their last project together. Netflix also aired Chappelle’s “The Age of Spin” in 2017 as well as his “Equanimity and the Bird Revelation” and “Stick & Stones.”

Chappelle managed to snag a Grammy for Best Comedy for “The Closer,” even after its content angered the transgender community. (RELATED: REPORT: Dave Chappelle’s Attacker Says His LGBTQ Jokes ‘Triggered’ The Incident)

Chappelle could be heard saying “Thank you … Let’s go! let’s go!” in the teaser clip shared to Twitter.

The video ended with the sound of a deep laugh, as the words “Dave is back” flashed on the screen.

“Haha, he’s back folks.”