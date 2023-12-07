Former Employee Of Jacksonville Jaguars Allegedly Steals More Than $22 Million From Franchise

He really thought this was gonna work…

It’s being alleged that a former employee of the Jacksonville Jaguars stole around a whopping $22 million from the franchise from 2019 all the way up to this year in 2023, according to the team who confirmed the news to The Athletic.

The ex-worker, whose name is Amit Patel, allegedly exploited the Jaguars‘ credit card system, and then is claimed to have used the stolen money to purchase a couple of vehicles, a condominium and a nearly $100,000 watch. He originally became an employee for the Jaguars in 2018, per the outlet.

Oh, but that’s not all, my man also allegedly used the money for gambling (I wonder what his hit rate was?), copped some cryptocurrency, booked luxury hotels and was even out here flying private jets, per The Athletic. (RELATED: This Dude Really Is Based: Aaron Rodgers Speaks The Absolute Truth About Florida State Getting Royally Screwed)

Jacksonville gave confirmation to the outlet that they are indeed “Business A” that’s featured in the federal filing.

“Over the past several months we have cooperated fully with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida during their investigation and thank them for their efforts in this case,” said the Jaguars in their statement to The Athletic.

“As was made clear in the charges, this individual was a former manager of financial planning and analysis who took advantage of his trusted position to covertly and intentionally commit significant fraudulent financial activity at the team’s expense for personal benefit.”

This dude was out here BALLIN’!

Too bad the dummy got caught…