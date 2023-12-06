This Dude Really Is Based: Aaron Rodgers Speaks The Absolute Truth About Florida State Getting Royally Screwed

He might be a hypocrite when it comes to vaccines … I might hate the New York Jets … but QB8 is on point here.

As we saw Sunday, the state of college football is in absolute shambles, as the Florida State Seminoles didn’t get rewarded, but rather punished for finishing the season with a perfect 13-0 record and ACC championship. Go figure.

If you’ve been sleeping under a rock, the Noles dropped from No. 4 to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff Committee’s rankings and ended up missing the four-team bracket altogether. In other words, they were royally screwed. (RELATED: San Francisco 49ers Sign Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Logan Ryan As They Deal With Banged Up Secondary)

Ever since the decision of the “committee” was made, people left and right (including myself) have been losing their ish over Alabama replacing FSU — the same Alabama who has a loss on their resume and barely could get past small school USF. And now the Seminoles have a new supporter, and a high-profile one: New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“That was my team growing up. That was my team,” said Rodgers during his paid appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show.’ “I think they should have gotten in over Texas.”

WATCH:

“Florida State was my team growing up and I think they should’ve got in over Texas”@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/jBrBRji4JB — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 5, 2023

As you guys know, I’m not the biggest fan of Aaron Rodgers, but I’m absolutely loving what he’s saying here. Florida State got absolutely screwed, so bad that even Gov. Ron DeSantis is out here trying to sue over it! Love my governor!

Shame on the corrupt ass NCAA.