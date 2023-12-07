From ‘Love Tickets’ To ‘Robot Pony Drones,’ Here Are The Policy Proposals Of Lesser-Known 2024 Democratic Candidates

Fourteen lesser-known Democratic presidential candidates took the stage Thursday to discuss their visions for 2024, with some throwing out unique proposals for “love tickets” and “robot pony drones.”

The New Hampshire Institute of Politics hosted the 14 hopeful candidates allowing them to discuss and promote their campaigns for the 2024 presidential elections.

Introducing themselves to the audience for the first time, the Democrat candidates looking to gain votes from the blue party are: Frankie Lozada, Stephen Lyons, Raymond Michael Moroz, Derek Nadeau, Jason Michael Palmer, Donald Picard, Paperboy Love Prince, Richard Rist, Vermin Supreme, John Vail, Teresa Bukovinac, Eban Cambridge, Gabriel Cornejo, and Paul Lacava.

While some promoted their campaigns as an alternative choice from the presumed Biden versus Trump ticket, others made bolder statements. Candidate Love declared that his message on “love” would be geared towards promoting “positive” actions within the community, highlighting that he would give away “one million dollars” to a million people if they helped out within their community. (RELATED: ‘I Personally Don’t Think He Makes It’: Trump Predicts Biden Will Not Be Dems’ 2024 Nominee)

“I’m paper, yeah – It’s our time! I’m Paperboy Love Prince — an artist, activist, and author who’s built a movement of over 80,000 strong based on love and creative solutions for the future,” Prince stated.

“The same way you can get a ticket for doing something bad or doing something negative, you should be able to get a love ticket for doing something positive in your community and helping out your fellow people. When I’m president I’ll give away one million dollars each to one million people in the country every year that are doing something positive for their community as a way to inspire and help motivate positive change.”

Another interesting candidate, Rist, introduced himself as a veteran who is “single,” putting himself out there to voters as the first candidate who could have a “presidential wedding.”

“I’m an independent Democrat and a complete outsider to politics, so I’m really team America. I love all Americans regardless of how you vote,” Rist stated. “You’ll also discover that I’m single. Yeah, I know we’ve never had a single president before, but we’ve never had a presidential wedding before either.”

“If you don’t vote for me it’s going to be the start of the zombie apocalypse. That’s right, that’s right,” he chuckled. “Then the Starship Enterprise is going to have to come to Earth and save the world. I’m happy to share my secrets about defeating the zombies, but for now just remember Richard Rist will prevent the zombie apocalypse.”

Hopeful Democratic candidate Moroz promised to focus his efforts towards protecting “workers and the working class,” emphasizing on “increasing unions and union membership.”

“I’m running for President to protect the workers and the working class. If elected, I would help protect the middle class by increasing unions and union membership,” Moroz stated.

The only female candidate on stage, Bukovinac, centers her focus on the “abortion industry,” stating that Democrats need to focus on helping out the pro-life movement.

“I’m a progressive atheist and activist and have come to see that to be truly anti-capitalist and anti-fascist that we must reject the abortion industry, and particularly later abortion,” Bukovinac stated. “I’m not running for president to be president. I’m running to disrupt the status quo on what I believe to be the most egregious human rights atrocity of our time.”

Notably, however, was candidate Supreme donning what appeared to be a black boot on his head, while he promised to “engage in hostilities” against “powers” he deemed to be a “real and immediate threat,” which included bombing “Narnia.” (RELATED: Things Are Going From Bad To Worse For Joe Biden, Polls Show)

“My fellow Americans, and others, as your president I have promised to engage in hostilities only with powers that I deem to be a real and immediate threat to our peace-loving nation. And that is why I have ordered the inter-dimensional strategic space horse command to commence bombing of Narnia in five minutes!” Supreme stated.

“Let us all pray for our fearsome flying unmanned robot pony drones as they rain fire and death upon our subhuman enemies!”

"I have ordered the inter-dimensional strategic space horse command to commence bombing of Narnia in 5 minutes. If we do not fight them in their dimension there, we will have no choice but to fight them in our dimension here." — Vermin Supreme

Following the introductions, the 14 candidates were then asked about gun control issues, citing the recent mass shooting at a university in Nevada. While most candidates stated that they believed in the Second Amendment right, many cited stricter policies surrounding mental health issues.

However, the only candidate in favor of allowing people to have “better” guns was Supreme, stating that the better will “shoot marshmallows.” Supreme then pivoted to a “recent internet rumor,” going into a tangent on “human pony hybrids.”

“I would like to address this recent internet rumor that I’m some sort of super evil villain trying to create human pony hybrids – turning humans into ponies. I’m not doing such experiments, no, but I do support the surgical creation of human pony hybrids,” Supreme stated as a response to a gun control issue.

The candidates were additionally asked about concerns over the Israel-Hamas war and the current process of choosing the Democratic nominee. Following the final topics, candidates gave closing statements, in which Prince was heard rapping his exit to the audience while some candidates applauded him for his positivity.