Man Coldcocks Grandfather Pushing Baby Stroller, Video Shows

Police in Santa Barbara, California, arrested a 29-year-old man Tuesday for allegedly coldcocking a grandfather as he pushed his granddaughter through their neighborhood in a stroller, ABC7 reported.

The alleged attacker, Angel Sanchez Jr., who is also suspected in an attack against a 14-year-old boy committed just minutes later in the same general area, was arrested around 2:15 p.m., according to the outlet.

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department said a motive for the attacks has yet to be established, though all three victims were of Asian-American/Pacific Islander (AAPI) descent, ABC7 reported. (RELATED: Ignoramus Of The Day: Teenager Goes Around Sucker-Punching People For – Wait For It – Social Media Clicks And Likes)

The attack knocked the elderly man and his granddaughter to the ground and was captured by a surveillance camera mounted on a nearby home, per the outlet. Video shows the suspect casually walking toward the grandfather, knocking him to the ground with a left-hand punch and tipping the stroller onto its side in the process, the outlet reported.

Neither the grandfather nor the 10-month-old infant was seriously injured, ABC7 noted.

Minutes after Sanchez allegedly punched the grandfather, he reportedly attacked 14-year-old Nathan Manyari, who was on his way to his boxing gym, according to ABC7.

Manyari, who spoke to ABC7 Wednesday night, told the outlet that Sanchez “kept grabbing the back of my shirt, and hitting the back of my head. There was a couple of people jogging and he said, ‘Hey, can you stop that guy real quick,’ I asked him, ‘Who?’ He just didn’t answer and just walked away.”

The teen told the outlet that Sanchez then attacked him.

“He grabbed my collarbone area, pulled me back, tried hitting the back of my head and kneeing my face, too,” Manyari said, per ABC7. “I protected myself … He just walked away after that, and I just ran to my gym because I saw my coach.”

“Be safe, be aware, if it happens, defend yourself and fight back,” the teen added, according to the outlet.

Sanchez was booked at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station and charged with assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, ABC7 reported.