Megyn Kelly Reveals What Chris Christie Told Her During Debate Commercial Break

Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly revealed what Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie told her in the viral footage from the commercial break of Wednesday’s 2024 GOP debate.

Attendees of the debate spotted an apparently exasperated Christie speaking to Kelly and the two other moderators after getting into a heated spat with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Footage of the moment went viral on the internet and sparked widespread speculation.

Kelly said a “pissed off” Christie complained about not getting enough questions from the moderators during the debate.

“He was pissed off. He was mad that he wasn’t getting enough questions and he said, ‘you know, I made it up on this stage and I haven’t been able to speak in a while and, you know, I should’ve been brought in on that last debate.’ And you know, I had a couple minds of it. I said ‘we’re coming to you. You’re gonna be happy in the second hour,’ which I lived up to,” Kelly said during “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Thursday.

Kelly said Christie had in fact been “excluded” because the moderators allowed the four candidates to fight for several minutes. She said it was scheduled for Christie to get a question about former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies at the top of the next hour and his low polling numbers award him less questions. (RELATED: Christie Spotted Getting Heated With Moderators During Commercial Break After Vivek Told Him To ‘Enjoy A Nice Meal’)

“He’s polling at two percent, okay? In no debate ever, and I’ve now done six of them, have we given as many questions to the guy who’s at three percent as to the person who’s in the lead, at least amongst the candidates on the stage. I’m sorry, Governor Christie, that’s the way it is,” Kelly continued.

She then said Christie got almost the same amount of speaking time as former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, who is currently in third place in the polls. Ramaswamy got 22 minutes, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 21, Haley with 17, and Christie with 16 minutes and 52 seconds, CNN reported.

Some speculated that Christie confronted the moderators on his lively exchange with Ramaswamy, where the entrepreneur made a reference to his weight by telling him to leave the debate and “enjoy a nice meal.”