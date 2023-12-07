Video Shows Live Possum Doing His Best Christmas Ornament Impression

A viral video posted to TikTok on Nov. 28 showed a woman discovering a new furry friend hidden in her Christmas tree.

The video, posted by account user brettbratt359, showed a live possum nestled in the branches of her fully decorated Christmas tree. “I am literally freaking out right now,” she said as she moved toward the tree, “I have no idea how this possum got in my house.”

The unnamed woman said she had no idea how the possum was able to enter her home as no doors or windows had been left open.

According to a report from UPI News, the woman initially heard noises coming from the tree but assumed that it was one of her dogs or her cat. When she heard sneezing coming from behind an ornament, she decided to investigate, PIX11 News reported. This is when she realized her pets were not actually in the room, according to PIX11, and saw what looked like a “long rat-like tail” and saw the possum “staring back at her.”