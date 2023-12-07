‘They’re Going To Kill Biden, Too’: Alex Jones And Tucker Carlson Discuss The ‘Deep State’

Talk show host Alex Jones predicted that the “deep state” would kill both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Thursday.

Jones made the prediction on Thursday’s episode of “Tucker on X,” where he spoke with Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation. “You know, the Deep State does kill people and that’s their only next move because this is failing,” Jones told Carlson, saying that the multiple indictments of Trump by federal and state authorities “backfired.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Says Trump’s Opponents Are ‘Speeding Toward Assassination’)

“And I think they’re going to kill Biden, too,” Jones continued.

Trump was the target of an alleged assassination attempt on June 18, 2016, when a mentally disturbed British national attempted to take a police officer’s gun to shoot the then-presumptive Republican presidential nominee at a rally in Las Vegas, CNN reported. Michael Steven Sandford was later sentenced to a year and a day in prison, according to a Department of Justice release.

“You see the system and the media going after Biden – and he deserves it,” Jones said. “But they were covering it up until now. Now theye’re covering the laptop, now they’re covering attack on the dog. Now they’re covering, you know, all of his senility, all the corruption, all the Chinese spies.”

“Attacking a dog? What a pig,” Carlson responded.

Jones said he was told about the incident with a dog by Secret Service, and offered to put Carlson in touch with a contact so the former Fox News host could hear it for himself.

“He is completely out of his mind,” Jones said of Biden. “He walks around for the entire two and a half years, it was getting worse, naked in the White House in the middle of the night, doesn’t know who he is. They have to give him a bunch of drugs, a bunch of amphetamines in the morning, then they’ve got to drug him at night.”

“He is on drugs, I have established that,” Carlson responded. “I know someone who witnessed it, I’m not guessing at this. I know someone personally who witnessed him taking amphetamines, and this was during the 2020 election.”

Trump receives 61% support in the RealClearPolitics average of polls for the Republican primary from Nov. 9 to Dec. 4, leading Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida by 47.5%. Trump currently leads Biden by 2.1% in the RealClearPolitics average of general election polls from Nov. 8 to Dec. 5.

A jury found that Jones falsely claimed the December 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, was a hoax and ordered him to pay nearly $1 billion in damages. Jones later filed for bankruptcy after a judge froze his assets and ordered him to pay an additional $473 million.

