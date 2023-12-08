Man Sentenced To After 9-Year-Old Son Caught Bloody Beating Of His Mom On Camera

A 38-year-old man was sentenced to four years in a California prison after his nine-year-old son filmed him beating his mother, according to authorities.

The 38-year-old man identified as Miguel Lazaro-Castillo, originally from New York, has been sentenced to four years in prison for “beating and injuring his wife,” the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office stated. Lazaro-Castillo pleaded no contest in October after authorities charged him with felony domestic violence, false imprisonment, and misdemeanor child abuse. (RELATED: Police Arrest Woman After Surveillance Cam Allegedly Caught Her Slamming Son To The Ground, Hitting Him With Car Seat)

Authorities stated that a 911 call was made to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department by one of Lazaro-Castillo’s three minor children, between the ages of 9 to 15, on Oct. 9 shortly before 2 a.m. When police arrived on the scene, Lazaro-Castillo’s wife was allegedly lying “face-down on the floor” with “bloody napkins” around her and all three children present, the press release stated.

Although the father attempted to deny hitting his wife, authorities stated that their youngest son, 9, had filmed the entire beating. An over 6-minute video reportedly showed Lazaro-Castillo “repeatedly hitting his wife in the head and face,” revealing that one of the children had attempted to protect the mother by using her hands to shield her, the press statement stated.

The video allegedly continued to show Lazaro-Castillo slapping the child who attempted to intervene, continuing to assault his wife and force her face down “into the carpet” for an “extended amount of time,” authorities stated. (RELATED: Mom Of 6’6″ Teen Who Beat Teacher Unconscious Begs For Mercy As Victim Pushes For 30-Year Sentence)

“Despite Lazaro-Castillo not having a prior criminal record, he received the maximum sentence for felony domestic violence based on the brutality of his actions and his utter disregard for his children,” the Yuba County DA’s office stated.

Authorities had noted that Lazaro-Castillo, his wife, and one of the minor children were all reportedly intoxicated during the time of the incident.

All of the children were placed into protective custody following the assault, Yuba County Sheriff’s Deputy Bonifacio Paredes confirmed.