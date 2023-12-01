Police Arrest Woman After Surveillance Cam Allegedly Caught Her Slamming Son To The Ground, Hitting Him With Car Seat

Authorities arrested a Florida woman on Wednesday for allegedly abusing her 6-year-old son in public, Law & Crime reported.

A resident’s home surveillance footage reportedly captured 47-year-old Pamela Gaensel yanking her son by the hair out of her car’s backseat, slamming him onto the sidewalk, and throwing objects toward him, according to the legal network.

The video then showed the mother pulling the boy back into the car and reportedly slapping him multiple times in the face and back. The child could be heard crying before his mother yanked him out again, threw more objects out the car, and cursed at him.

The suspect parked her car on the grass in front of a residence in Sunrise, Florida, before allegedly abusing her son. Her other two children, aged 7 and 3, were reportedly also in the vehicle.

After reportedly finding injuries on the boy’s body, police arrested his mother as she came to pick him up at school, charging her with one count of child abuse without causing great bodily harm, per Law & Crime.

The mother reportedly informed officers that she was disciplining the boy for unhooking his seat strap. She was released after paying her $5,000 bond, the network noted. (RELATED: Police Say Mom Spent Hours Surfing Web After Allegedly Shaking, ‘Slamming’ Baby Onto Table: REPORT)

However, she is not allowed to make contact with her son, and all three children are reportedly under their father’s care for now, according to Law & Crime.