‘Insanity’: Mary Rooke Unloads On Adults For Trying To ‘Silence’ Girl Who Was Forced To Sleep Next To Trans Student

Daily Caller reporter Mary Rooke slammed Colorado adults for allegedly silencing an 11-year-old girl who was forced to sleep in the same bed as a biological boy identifying as transgender.

Rooke appeared on “Carl Higbie Frontline” to discuss ongoing cultural topics within politics. Newsmax host Lidia Curanaj questioned Rooke on her thoughts on a recent story where Colorado parents of an 11-year-old girl claimed that their daughter was forced to share a bed with a biological boy, even after expressing that she was uncomfortable.

Rooke responded by calling out the normal response for parents “within their right mind in America,” emphasizing that “all hell would break loose” if she had been in the same position. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: University’s Trans Training Labels Adults As ‘Privileged’ Group Oppressing Children)

“You know this hits home for me because I have a 12-year-old daughter and if she ever went on an overnight trip and I found out that a biological boy slept with her, in her room or she was going to be forced to — all hell would break loose,” Rooke stated.

“There is not a parent within their right mind in America that sees this and goes ‘this is normal.’ This school was willing to hide the transgender identity from the parents, from the child.”

“I think what’s lost in this conversation is that the only reason why we even know this is a thing is because the kid that was identifying as a girl, but is an actual biological boy, told the girl that he would be sleeping with her and that he is a boy.”

Rooke continued to call out the adults, who were reportedly chaperoning on the trip, stating it was “insanity” that none of them helped the girl out after she expressed her discomfort. Rooke additionally questioned the route that the country is on, highlighting that we “are now inviting boys into little girls’ beds.”

“This is insanity and the parents in the room, instead of going, ‘you’re uncomfortable, you don’t feel safe. I completely understand, let’s put you in a different room.’ They tried to silence her. They told her don’t tell anyone why you wanted to switch rooms. Can you please sleep in a bed next to them?” Rooke questioned.

“No! In any other context, in any other contexts, this would not be allowed. I went to a private Baptist School where we had a six-inch rule,” Rooke stated. “I can not believe our country is at a place right now where there’s not only a six-inch rule anymore, but we are now inviting boys into little girls’ beds. This is insane.”

Last week reports surfaced that an 11-year-old girl called her mother from a hotel bathroom panicking after finding out that she would be sleeping in the same bed as a trans-identifying male while on a school trip, according to the DailyMail.

The girl’s mother, Serena Wailes, was also in attendance on the trip, however, she claims she was told multiple times that the boys would be on a separate floor from the girls, the outlet reported. After demanding to see a chaperone, the girl was then asked if she would share a room but not a bed with the biological male.

Wailes’ daughter eventually agreed, however, it is noted that she was still uncomfortable with the arrangement, the outlet noted. (RELATED: ‘You Are A Misogynist’: Riley Gaines Hits Back At Dem Rep Calling Her ‘Transphobic,’ Rep Then Disrupts Hearing)

The Jefferson County Public Schools stated that their rules do not require students to share a room with an opposite gender, however, no one had told Wailes, her daughter, or any other parents at the school that the biological boy was identifying as a female due to the school board “stealth mode” policy, DailMail reported.

After multiple requests the 11-year-old was then able to be moved into a different room, with chaperones allegedly telling her to lie about the reasons behind her move-in order reportedly due to the district’s overnight policy, the outlet reported.

The Alliance for Defending Freedom (ADF) has now taken up the case for the Wailes family, seeking to give parents the choice to opt out of roommates if they are decided upon by gender identity and not biological sex.

“Schools should never hide information from parents, yet that’s exactly what JCPS officials did her,” ADF senior counsel Kate Anderson stated, according to DailyMail. “Every parent should have the information needed to make the best decision for their children.”