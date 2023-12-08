Nancy Mace And Her Fiance Are Reportedly On The Outs

Media

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Brianna Lyman News and Commentary Writer
Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace’s relationship with her fiancé is reportedly on the rocks less than two years after her engagement.

Mace, 46, got engaged to entrepreneur Patrick Bryant in May of 2022. The couple, however, have split up and are now in a fight over several multi-million dollar homes they shared, the DailyMail reported Friday.

The couple reportedly split in November and are battling over a $3.9 million beachfront home and a $1.3 million Washington, D.C., home, DailyMail reported.

“I’m not Taylor Swift. No one gives a damn about my relationship status,” Mace told DailyMail in her response to their request for comment. The couple dated for two years prior to their engagement.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nancy Mace (@nancyrmace)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nancy Mace (@nancyrmace)

Two unidentified sources told DailyMail Mace allegedly found Bryant on a dating app when they were together, leading her to break off the engagement. Bryant told DailyMail he had not been active on dating apps since before he met Mace but had re-downloaded it to delete an old profile.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 02: Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) departs a House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol on November 2, 2023 in Washington, DC. House Republicans held a conference meeting to discuss the party agenda. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

MT PLEASANT, SC - JUNE 14: Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) does a TV interview at her event on the night of the South Carolina's GOP primary election on June 14, 2022 in Mt Pleasant, South Carolina. Maine, Nevada and North Dakota also held midterm primary elections on Tuesday. South Carolina races garnering national attention include Republican congressional contests between Katie Arrington and Rep. Nancy Mace and Rep. Tom Rice against Russell Frye.(Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

“The status of our relationship is no one’s business,” Bryant reportedly told the outlet. “We have more important things to focus on as a country.” (RELATED: QUAY: Nancy Mace Shows How America’s Churches Are Failing Us)

Mace cracked a sexual joke over the summer when she was late to a prayer breakfast, telling lawmakers and guests she only had 45 minutes to get ready for the event.

“Patrick, my fiancé, tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed,” Mace told the crowd. “And I was like, ‘No, baby, we don’t got time for that this morning. I’ve got to get to the prayer breakfast, and I’ve gotta be on time.'”

