Oxford Shooter Sentenced To Life Without Parole

Ethan Crumbley was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole on Friday in Oakland County Court after killing four students at Oxford High School in Michigan in 2021, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The shooting took the lives of Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, Justin Shilling, 17, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, the Detroit Free Press reported.

“I want [the families] to be happy, I want them to be secure. I really am sorry, I cannot give it back, but I can try my best to help other people, and that is what I want to do,” Crumbley said during the sentencing, the outlet noted.

During the sentencing hearing, students and families of the victims were invited to read victim impact statements. One of the victims, Kylie Ossege, spent weeks in the hospital after suffering a fragmented right clavicle, two broken ribs, and a spinal cord injury, according to WDIV Local 4. In her statement, she recalled the last moments she spent with Hana St. Juliana.

Kylie Ossege recounts the Oxford High School shooting ahead of shooter Ethan Crumbley’s sentencing later today: “Fifteen minutes of lying there absolutely helpless. Fifteen minutes of lying in a pool of my own blood. Fifteen minutes of hearing Hana St. Juliana’s last sounds.” pic.twitter.com/cSMpdvX7hH — The Recount (@therecount) December 8, 2023

A statement was also made by the father of victim Tate Myre, Buck Myre. Myre spoke about the impact of the loss of his son and how it affected the entire family, WDIV Local 4 reported.

“As we are working our way through this process, it’s been quite a journey. I can tell you that … love is obviously absent from our family, because there’s no joy. When you have joy, it’s easy to love. Me and my wife are trying to figure out how to save our marriage and save our family, and we didn’t even do anything to each other,” the father said. (RELATED: MI Shooter Pleads Guilty To 24 Charges)

“I will tell you this, we are miserable. We miss Tate. Our family has a permanent hole in it that can never be fixed, ever.”

The oldest brother of the victim, Trent Myre, also spoke.