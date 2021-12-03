Parents Of Michigan School Shooting Suspect Charged After Allegedly Buying Him The Gun

The parents of the Michigan school shooting suspect were charged Friday for reportedly buying the firearm the suspect used in the shooting.

Jennifer and James Crumbley were both charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after James allegedly purchased a 9MM Sig Sauer SP2022 semi-automatic pistol for his son on Black Friday, USA Today reported. Their 15-year-old son, Ethan, is suspected to have opened fire at Oxford High School on Tuesday, killing four students and injuring seven others.

Oxford County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced that the couple’s charges will reportedly increase for “fleeing and ignoring” their attorney, the outlet reported. However, two attorneys representing the couple said they are not fleeing the case but rather left town on the night of the shooting to ensure their safety, CNN reported.

“The action of fleeing and ignoring their attorney certainly adds weight to the charges,” Bouchard said. “They cannot run from their part of this tragedy.”

BREAKING: Sheriff’s detectives say they are looking for “fugitive parents” of Ethan Crumbley, the accused Oxford High School shooter. Jennifer and James Crumbley are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. May be driving black Kia SUV: DQG 5203. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/BOuqWB5yP5 — Nancy Chen (@NancyChenNews) December 3, 2021

Agencies that include the Oakland County Fugitive Team began a search of the couple Friday afternoon, USA Today reported. Michigan authorities released images of the couple with the hope that the public can assist in finding them, according to CNN. They were believed to be traveling in a black 2021 Kia Seltos with the license plate DQG 5203. (RELATED: Alleged Michigan School Shooter Met With Administrators Hours Before Incident Occurred)

The firearm was stored in an unlocked drawer in the Crumbley’s home, USA Today reported. Authorities discovered it in the aftermath of the shooting and it reportedly held several rounds of ammunition.

Prosecutor Karen McDonnald said during a Friday press conference that the Crumbleys were called into the school’s office to discuss their son’s drawing of a gun, the outlet reported. Ethan reportedly posted disturbing videos the night prior the shooting and researched information about the firearm and ammunition online.

Lieutenant Tim Willis of the Oakland County Sheriff’s office recently reported that a journal was discovered detailing Ethan’s desire to shoot up his school and kill students.

Ethan was charged Wednesday as an adult on several first-degree murder, terrorism, assault and weapons possession charges.