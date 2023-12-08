Rapper Accused Of Fraud For Allegedly Selling Rights To His Music To Two Different Agencies

Exceed Talent Capital filed a lawsuit against famous rapper Lil Durk, accusing him of selling them rights to a song that was already spoken for, XXL Magazine reported.

The start-up company said they paid $450,000 of an agreed upon total of $600,000 for the rights to his track titled, “Bedtime,” in August 2022. They claimed they received a letter from the artist’s record label, Alamo Records, in May 2023, stating they already own exclusive rights to the song, according to XXL Magazine. Exceed is claiming the matter is an example of “manifest fraud,” according to Billboard.

Exceed Talent Capital filed litigation against Lil Durk in United Stated District Court Southern District of New York on Dec. 6, according to court documents obtained by XXL.

They are accusing the artist of fraud, citing that he knowingly sold them rights to a song that he had no authority to distribute in any way, and they’re seeking restitution in the way of damages.

“Despite defendants’ unambiguous contractual representations and warranties regarding their rights in the Banks recording, Exceed has now learned that Banks previously had assigned to a third party the exact same rights,” the lawsuit stated, according to Billboard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Almost healed its scary when i heal 🤲🏾 (@lildurk)

“As a direct and proximate result of defendants’ aforesaid contractual breaches, Exceed has sustained, and continues to suffer, significant foreseeable losses including, without limitation, the $450,000 that Exceed paid to the OTF/TTPMG Parties under the Agreement, no portion of which has been returned to Exceed despite its repeated demand therefor,” the lawsuit said, according to XXL Magazine. (RELATED: REPORT: Music Industry Exec Continues To Press Copyright Lawsuit Against Ed Sheeran)

Exceed valued their losses and damages as being in excess of $12 million due to what they’re calling a breach of contract, XXL Magazine reported. They have reportedly requested a jury trial for this matter.