‘Untouchable’: Former Trump Official Says Indictment Will Keep Hunter Out Of Reach Of House Investigators

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow said Friday that Hunter Biden’s indictment made him “untouchable” from House investigators seeking to depose him on Wednesday.

Special counsel David Weiss secured a nine-count indictment against Hunter Biden Thursday for violations of federal tax laws. “Hunter is going to use this as an excuse to avoid any private deposition under oath before any of the congressional oversight or judicial or ways and means committees, or worst case, he’ll take the fifth if he has to go up there” Kudlow said. (RELATED: ‘He’s Going To Plead The Fifth’: Ex-US Attorney Says Hunter Biden Indictment Could Sink Deposition, Protect Joe Biden)

“What he will not be forced to do is to reveal all the details of the alleged influence peddling and bribery crimes that might just happen to come up in a discussion about his failure to register as a foreign agent,” Kudlow continued. “Let me italicize that foreign agent part, because the Weiss indictment didn’t include that for some reason, maybe an oversight. The whole world knows that papa Biden was involved with his son’s business.”

Hunter Biden was subpoenaed by the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees on Nov. 8. Republican Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Jim Jordan of Ohio, who chair the committees, threatened to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings if Biden did not appear for the deposition scheduled for Wednesday.

“He’s going to plead the Fifth because he now has a criminal charge in California,” former United States Attorney Brett Tolman told Fox News host Jesse Watters in a Thursday appearance.

Kudlow questioned whether Weiss secured the indictment to prevent Hunter Biden from testifying. “My nonlegal suspicion is that this whole series of events actually brings GOP oversight investigators further away from Joe Biden because Hunter’s going to be untouchable for quite some time,” Kudlow said. “And if I were really a cynic, I would say the special counsel, David Weiss – who has zero credibility – decided to put Hunter on ice for exactly this reason.”

“The fact is that this is a circle that is getting tighter around the president,” George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley told Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday. “It is clear that the president has lied. He obviously lied during the first campaign when he said he had no knowledge of these dealings. Hunter himself contradicted that. Hunter’s associate said it was utter nonsense in recent statements after his testimony. He also said that his son didn’t make any money in China. That obviously is not true.”

Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Zeigler testified about interference with the investigation into Biden during a July 19 hearing held by the House Oversight Committee.

“I can just imagine the phone calls between Weiss and Attorney General Merrick Garland,” Kudlow said.

