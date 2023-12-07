‘He’s Going To Plead The Fifth’: Ex-US Attorney Says Hunter Biden Indictment Could Sink Deposition, Protect Joe Biden

A former United States attorney said Thursday the indictment of Hunter Biden on nine counts of violating tax laws could sink his upcoming congressional deposition.

Special counsel David Weiss secured the indictment of Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, for failing to pay over $1 million in taxes from 2016 to 2019. “He’s going to plead the Fifth because he now has a criminal charge in California,” former United States Attorney Brett Tollman told Fox News host Jesse Watters. (RELATED: ‘Financially Illiterate’: Comer Rips CNN And NBC Reporters Who Claim Biden Proved Innocence)

WATCH:



The House Oversight Committee and House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena for Hunter Biden on Nov. 8, requiring him to appear before them for a deposition on Dec. 13. Republican Reps, James Comer of Kentucky and Jim Jordan of Ohio, who chair the committees, threatened to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings if Biden did not appear for the deposition.

“They could have brought these charges much earlier,” Tolman added. “They didn’t because they wanted to try to slip one past the American public.”

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and a felony gun charge during a July 26 hearing after a plea bargain announced June 20 collapsed after United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned the initial plea deal.

“This is an effort to also protect Joe Biden,” Tollman said. “The heat is increasing. The scope of his involvement is increasing. The evidence is coming forward that he had more participation and contact with Hunter Biden’s funders.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Weiss as special counsel on Aug. 11 to investigate allegations of tax law and gun law violations surrounding Hunter Biden.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.