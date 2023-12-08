Video Shows 20-Year-Old Knocking Out Middle-Aged Grocery Clerk

Security cameras caught a 20-year-old Michigan woman knocking out a middle-aged clerk at Kroger’s on Tuesday, FOX2 reported.

The attacker, Shelby Parham, was with her one-year-old daughter when she walked up to a 49-year-old clerk at the self-check-out and hit her in the face, according to FOX2. The blow sent the woman flat on her back, knocking her unconscious and resulting in a head injury, the outlet reported.

Parham allegedly did not have enough cash on her Bridge card to cover her grocery bill, leading her to ask for the clerk’s assistance in deducting some items, but the clerk was busy, FOX2 reported. (RELATED: Man Coldcocks Grandfather Pushing Baby Stroller, Video Shows)

“The employee walked away from her. …The defendant was upset and followed her and struck her in the face,” said St. Clair Shores Police Detective Gordon Carrier. “The victim did lose consciousness for a bit, and was transported to the hospital for treatment of head injury.”

Security footage shows Parham’s one-year-old daughter sitting in the shopping cart during the assault, according to FOX2.

Police arrived on the scene within minutes of the assault and arrested Parham, the outlet reported.

The clerk is currently recovering at home after suffering a black-eye and headaches, according to FOX2.

Detective Carrier has urged the public to remain patient this holiday season before undertaking possible regrettable acts, FOX2 reported.

“Everybody can be stressed out, right?” he said. “There’s got to be better resolutions than violence.”

Parham is facing “a misdemeanor charge. However, it is an enhanced charge of aggravated assault,” Carrier said. “It’s obviously very clear-cut. There’s no questions as to who’s at fault here.”

Parham is currently out on a $1,000 bond but could face up to a year in jail if convicted, the outlet reported.