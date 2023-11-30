Video Shows Sexual Assault Suspect Half-Conscious In Street After Bystanders Allegedly Beat Her

Two men allegedly left a sexual assault suspect lying half-conscious in the street in southern California after they allegedly assaulted him, a police video released Tuesday showed.

The suspect allegedly groped a woman Oct. 4 while she was reaching for something in her car at a McDonald’s restaurant in Santa Ana, according to audio of the woman’s 911 call, the video showed. The suspect reportedly then ran away as two bystanders gave chase. A separate 911 call reported the two bystanders set upon the suspect and allegedly began beating him up.

Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department (SAPD) found the suspect lying half-conscious in the street, per the video. The officers could be seen placing the barely responsive suspect under arrest. They also questioned him about a small bag he spat out of his mouth, possibly containing narcotics.

“What was that?” an officer asked.

“I don’t know,” the suspect replied.

“Why was it in your mouth?” asked the officer.

“I don’t know,” the suspect replied.

“Did you put it there?”

“No.”

“Who put it there?”

“I don’t know,” the suspect replied again.

“What’s in it?”

“Nothing,” the suspect replied.

“How do you know nothing’s in it if you didn’t put it in your mouth?” the officer asked.

The suspect could be heard saying he did not know where the object came from and he had been beaten up.

The officers identified the suspect as Xavier Rashawn Moore, 31, of Santa Ana, and arranged for him to be taken to a hospital, the video showed. Doctors declared Moore brain dead during emergency surgery two days later from underlying medical complications, SAPD spokesperson Natalie Garcia said in the video.

Moore was a registered sex offender previously arrested for indecent exposure, drugs and lewd acts with a minor, according to the SAPD.

The Orange County District Attorney is investigating the incident, SAPD Commander Oscar Lizardi said.