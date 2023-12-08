Video Shows Pig Named Albert Einswine Leading New Jersey Police On Wild Chase

A viral video showed New Jersey police officers struggling to catch a pig that escaped from a farm on Tuesday.

The 4-year-old pig, named Albert Einswine, did not go easy on the responding two officers, who allegedly resorted to “de-escalation techniques and the latest technology,” according to Deptford Township Police Department’s Facebook post.

Einswine was apprehended after leading the officers on a laughter-filled, yet intense chase for about half an hour, the New York Post noted.

“Cops chasing a pig is never not funny,” Detective Sgt. Bob Jones said, per the outlet. “He wasn’t listening. He didn’t listen to our commands at all.” (RELATED: Family Repeatedly Attacked By Insane, Horny Animal)

Jones reportedly praised the pig as “faster than [it looks],” noting that the video did not show the full story as they “had to chase the pig for a quarter mile.”

“Everything we learned in the academy went right out the window,” Jones added. “Once we got a leash on it, he kind of calmed down. The scene became secure.” The farm owner later came to pick up Einswine, according to the New York Post.